India Unveils Its First Homegrown EXIM Shipping Container

In a landmark development reflecting India's manufacturing prowess, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, introduced the first India-manufactured export-import (EXIM) shipping container to the world. The unveiling took place at the Maersk-CONCOR Inland Container Depot in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, as part of a move to propel Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision into reality.

Maersk has shown faith in India's potential by ordering 1,000 more domestically crafted containers from the DCM Shriram Group. This move not only cements a robust commercial partnership with India but also enhances India’s involvement in the global maritime supply chain.

Prime Minister Modi's earlier dialogue in February 2025 with A.P. Moller-Maersk highlighted the need for world-class container manufacturing in India. Just over a year later, this vision comes to life, demonstrating the government's ability to swiftly execute strategic goals. Minister Sonowal remarked on India's fast-evolving manufacturing landscape, positioning the country as a major global player in maritime and manufacturing domains.