PM Modi Unveils New Jodhpur Terminal and Launches Enhanced UDAN Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly completed terminal at Jodhpur Airport on Saturday, a project that has seen an investment of ₹480 crore. The inauguration marks a significant step in regional infrastructure development. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma will join him at the event.

Spanning around 23,000 square meters, this terminal is designed to handle 2 million passengers annually. Concurrently, a hefty ₹28,840 crore has been allocated to enhance regional air connectivity under the revised UDAN scheme, launched during this event in Jodhpur. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will also travel to Balotra to lay the foundation for development projects worth ₹1.06 lakh crore.

Inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the new terminal seamlessly integrates traditional and modern design, emphasizing sustainability with energy-efficient systems and green building practices. The UDAN scheme's new phase signifies a leap in India's civil aviation sector. It aims to develop 100 aerodromes, 200 modern helipads, and provide significant Viability Gap Funding, supporting regional airports and enhancing air connectivity.