PM Modi to Unveil Major Infrastructure Projects in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Rajasthan. He will also launch multiple infrastructure projects, including the Jaipur Metro Phase-II and solar power projects. The event will see distribution of 54,000 appointment letters for various government departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 12:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 12:36 IST
PM Modi to Unveil Major Infrastructure Projects in Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate India's pioneering greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Balotra district this Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the industrial landscape of the region.

During the ceremony, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Jaipur Metro project, with an investment exceeding Rs 13,000 crore. He will also unveil key infrastructure developments including the Churu-Sadulpur and Churu-Ratangarh railway doubling projects, and open the Jodhpur Ring Road section, developed at a cost of approximately Rs 740 crore.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will dedicate SJVN's 1,000 MW and NHPC's 300 MW solar projects to the nation. The event will also witness Modi distributing appointment letters to 54,000 newly appointed recruits in the Rajasthan government. This initiative is part of a broader effort to expand accessibility and infrastructure across the state.

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