PM Modi's Major Infrastructure Push in Rajasthan and Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for numerous development projects totaling Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 4. Key initiatives include the Modified UDAN scheme, a new terminal at Jodhpur Airport, a semiconductor facility, and several renewable energy projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:30 IST
PM Modi's Major Infrastructure Push in Rajasthan and Gujarat
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a significant visit to Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 4, where he will kick off an array of transformative projects. The initiatives, collectively amounting to Rs 1.06 lakh crore, aim to bolster infrastructure, enhance regional connectivity, and advance India's aviation and semiconductor sectors.

The Modified UDAN scheme will be launched, promising improved regional air connectivity with an emphasis on sustainability. Key components include the development of 100 aerodromes and 200 helipads supported by strategic funding to ensure accessibility in remote regions. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a state-of-the-art terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, blending modern amenities with Rajasthan’s rich heritage.

In Gujarat, Modi will unveil the CG SEMI Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Facility, marking a new chapter in India's semiconductor manufacturing. The day’s comprehensive agenda also features renewable energy projects, including a 1,000 MW solar plant in Bikaner, alongside significant developments in the energy, transport, and urban sectors, aiming to fuel economic growth and job creation.

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