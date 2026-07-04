Women Farmers Propel Meghalaya's Organic Agro Revolution

In a remarkable display of women-led rural entrepreneurship, Meghalaya's Jirang Organic Agro Farmers Producer Company has seen its annual revenue soar to over Rs 1.17 crore by 2025, up from a mere Rs 1.5 lakh in previous years. The company, rooted in Ri-Bhoi district, has successfully introduced the state's GI-tagged pineapples and other premium agro products to domestic and international markets.

Founded in 2017 and comprising 433 farmers from 18 villages, the Jirang FPC has emerged as a powerhouse of women empowerment, with nearly 75% of its members being women. Under the leadership of women like Ibalahun Thangkhiew and Daisy Wahlang, the company has enhanced the production and marketing of Meghalaya's celebrated pineapples, Khasi Mandarin oranges, and ginger, solidifying the state's agricultural identity on a global scale.

The success of this initiative not only highlights the economic potential of Meghalaya's naturally organic produce but also underscores the importance of community-driven models. With government support aiding in value addition and market access, and strategic partnerships formed with premier buyers, the Jirang FPC exemplifies the powerful synergy of community ownership, public investment, and private-sector collaboration.