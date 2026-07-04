Ram Temple Donations Scandal: Congress Demands Accountability from BJP-RSS

Congress leaders have intensified their criticism of the BJP and RSS over alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Demanding action and a Trust restructuring, Congress accuses these entities of misusing funds and sentiments. A Special Investigation Team continues its expanded probe, ensuring no guilty party evades justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 13:34 IST
Ram Temple Donations Scandal: Congress Demands Accountability from BJP-RSS
Congress leader Nana Patole (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a sharp critique, Congress leaders on Saturday accused the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being implicated in the alleged misappropriation of funds intended for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The leaders called for decisive measures against the ruling BJP and suggested the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to Congress leader Nana Patole, the BJP and RSS are directly involved in the scandal.

Patole, in a statement to ANI, asserted, 'The RSS, including figures like Mohan Bhagwat and Narendra Modi, alongside the BJP, are evidently involved. Their intention is to exploit donation money and manipulate public sentiments. Thus, action is necessary against all involved. Their refusal to apologize to the public and Sanatana Dharma only exacerbates the situation. Typically, they scapegoat someone while the primary culprits evade accountability. Action against the BJP and RSS, who toy with Sanatana sentiments, is vital.' In Mumbai, Congress leader Husain Dalwai underscored the need for restructuring the trust amid the donation embezzlement allegations.

Dalwai criticized the BJP, stating, 'Pointing fingers while denying wrongdoing is a new low. False claims about participating in the freedom struggle add to the distrust. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust warrants dissolution in this context, with trustworthy individuals replacing current members. Quick action is imperative if donation misappropriation is proven.' Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) received an additional 15 days to develop a thorough investigation into various facets of the case, aiming to prevent any guilty party from escaping justice.

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