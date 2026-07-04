Moroccos Rise In Global Football Is Being Powered By An Unlikely Source Of Funding The Countrys Vast Phosphate Reserves

Morocco's meteoric rise in global football has an unexpected backer: its vast phosphate reserves. The state-owned fertilizer giant OCP Group, the world's leading producer and exporter of phosphate fertilizer, is bankrolling the development of the Moroccan national football team through a new fund launched in 2024. In collaboration with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and private entities, this initiative seeks to elevate Morocco's football prowess.

As Morocco gears up for a World Cup clash against Canada, Hicham El Habti, president of the OCP-funded University of Mohammed VI Polytechnic, highlighted OCP's commitment to national development, even though their expertise is primarily in fertilizers. The strategic investment, deemed a 'royal directive', includes building modern training academies equipped with the latest technology and management practices.

Morocco's strategic emphasis on football began in 2009, spearheaded by King Mohammed VI, and has since resulted in the nation becoming a football powerhouse on the African and global stage. Morocco's phosphate advantage, highlighted by analysts amid a global phosphate challenge, underscores its pivotal role in both agriculture and sports. The synergy between phosphate profits and football victories continues to shape Morocco's national identity and pride.