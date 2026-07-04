India's Greenfield Petrochemical Complex Revamps Energy Security

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted the strategic importance of the newly inaugurated HRRL Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex during its inauguration. The facility, located in Pachpadra, ranks among the top 25 percent globally in terms of technological advancement, boasting a Nelson Complexity Index of 17.

Speaking at the ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating the complex to the nation, Puri emphasized its capability to process both domestic and imported crude, with a total project expenditure of approximately ₹80,000 crore. The refinery is set to play a significant role in fortifying India's energy autonomy while catalyzing industrial expansion and job creation in Rajasthan.

Puri pointed out the extensive infrastructure developed to support the refinery, including pipelines stretching 490 kilometers from Mundra for crude transport and 230 kilometers for water supply from the Nachna reservoir. Criticizing previous delays during the Congress government's tenure, he noted the project's acceleration following the BJP's return to power in Rajasthan.