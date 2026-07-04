India's Greenfield Petrochemical Complex Revamps Energy Security

The HRRL Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra, inaugurated by PM Modi, joins the world's top 25% of refineries by technology. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlights its role in boosting India's energy self-reliance, employment, and industrial growth in Rajasthan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 13:47 IST
India's Greenfield Petrochemical Complex Revamps Energy Security
Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighted the strategic importance of the newly inaugurated HRRL Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex during its inauguration. The facility, located in Pachpadra, ranks among the top 25 percent globally in terms of technological advancement, boasting a Nelson Complexity Index of 17.

Speaking at the ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating the complex to the nation, Puri emphasized its capability to process both domestic and imported crude, with a total project expenditure of approximately ₹80,000 crore. The refinery is set to play a significant role in fortifying India's energy autonomy while catalyzing industrial expansion and job creation in Rajasthan.

Puri pointed out the extensive infrastructure developed to support the refinery, including pipelines stretching 490 kilometers from Mundra for crude transport and 230 kilometers for water supply from the Nachna reservoir. Criticizing previous delays during the Congress government's tenure, he noted the project's acceleration following the BJP's return to power in Rajasthan.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
3
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026