Thrilling Upsets and Victories Define Wimbledon Day Six

Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Paolini Beats Sakkari Italian Th Seed Jasmine Paolini Overwhelmed Greeces Maria Sakkari To Reach The Fourth Round At Wimbledon Mertens Ousts Second Seed Rybakina Belgian Th Seed Elise Mertens Beat Australian Open Champion And World Number Two Elena Rybakina She Will Next Face Czech St Seed Marie Bouzkova Qualifier Krueger Reaches Last American Ashlyn Krueger Beat Daria Snigur To Become The Only Qualifier In The Fourth Round In The Womens Singles This Year She Faces Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Next De Minaur Defeats Svajda Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur Marched Into The Fourth Round With A Win Over American Zachary Svajda Kostyuk Beats Navarro French Open Semifinalist And Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Beat Emma Navarro Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club

On day six of Wimbledon, exhilarating matches brought out the best in tennis talent as underdogs and favorites clashed under the sun-soaked skies of the All England Club.

Italian 13th seed Jasmine Paolini delivered an impressive performance, triumphing over Greece's Maria Sakkari with a decisive 6-1, 6-2 victory, securing her place in the fourth round. Meanwhile, Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens ousted Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina in straight sets, advancing to face Czech Marie Bouzkova next.

American Ashlyn Krueger emerged as the lone qualifier reaching the fourth round in women's singles. She defeated Daria Snigur and now faces Marta Kostyuk, who overcame Emma Navarro in a hard-fought match. In men's singles, Australian Alex de Minaur progressed to the next stage with a four-set victory, as the tournament heats up towards the climax.