Mumbai on High Alert Amid Torrential Rains and Warnings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Thane at 7 pm on Saturday due to intense rains, resulting in severe waterlogging. As of 5:30 pm, various areas recorded substantial rainfall; Ram Mandir reported 206.5 mm, followed by Vikhroli with 188 mm and Santacruz with 164.1 mm.

Critical regions like Andheri Subway and Senapati Bapat Marg have experienced severe waterlogging. Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel urged residents to avoid the Andheri Subway and announced that long-term solutions will be initiated post-rainfall. The Gokhale Bridge has been recommended as an alternative route.

The State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan has requested residents to remain indoors unless necessary. Rescue operations and traffic management are underway, with the NDRF and SDRF teams deployed for public assistance. Residents are warned against taking risks near high tides or engaging in sightseeing.