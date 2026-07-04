Defiant Ukraine Retains Control of Strategic Kostiantynivka

Despite Russian claims, Ukraine maintains control of Kostiantynivka, a vital city in the Donetsk region. President Zelenskiy rejected reports of Russian advances, emphasizing that Ukrainian forces hold their ground. The city's strategic position is crucial for Russian forces aiming to expand their control in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Still Controls The Strategically Important Eastern City Of Kostiantynivka | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:56 IST
Defiant Ukraine Retains Control of Strategic Kostiantynivka

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the General Staff confirmed on Saturday that Kostiantynivka, a significant eastern city, continues to remain under Ukrainian control. This announcement contradicts Russian assertions of a capture.

On Friday, Russia's military informed President Vladimir Putin of their alleged control of Kostiantynivka, a strategic target in their Donetsk campaign. President Zelenskiy dismissed these claims as false and mere propaganda attempts. He rhetorically suggested that if Russia had indeed taken control, President Putin would willingly meet him there for peace talks.

The General Staff affirmed that Ukrainian defenses are active within and around Kostiantynivka. This city is key to Ukraine's defensive strategy in the heavily industrialized Donetsk region. Analysts believe capturing it would bolster Russia's northern advancements. Currently, Russia claims additional territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, though independent verification is pending.

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