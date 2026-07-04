Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the General Staff confirmed on Saturday that Kostiantynivka, a significant eastern city, continues to remain under Ukrainian control. This announcement contradicts Russian assertions of a capture.

On Friday, Russia's military informed President Vladimir Putin of their alleged control of Kostiantynivka, a strategic target in their Donetsk campaign. President Zelenskiy dismissed these claims as false and mere propaganda attempts. He rhetorically suggested that if Russia had indeed taken control, President Putin would willingly meet him there for peace talks.

The General Staff affirmed that Ukrainian defenses are active within and around Kostiantynivka. This city is key to Ukraine's defensive strategy in the heavily industrialized Donetsk region. Analysts believe capturing it would bolster Russia's northern advancements. Currently, Russia claims additional territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, though independent verification is pending.