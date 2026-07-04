Iran Mourns: Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral and the Aftermath of War

Tens Of Thousands Of Iranians Thronged A Vast Outdoor Prayer Complex In Tehran On Saturday To View The Coffins Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In a monumental display of public mourning, tens of thousands of Iranians thronged the streets of Tehran to pay their last respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader killed at the onset of the U.S.-Israeli conflict.

Black-clad mourners held portraits under the oppressive heat, echoing chants against America as they paraded in view of Khamenei's flag-adorned coffin. His son and successor, Mojtaba, remains unseen amidst swirling tensions.

Though a ceasefire promises potential economic reprieve, the nation's sense of betrayal runs deep, with officials vowing not to forget the blood spilt. Meanwhile, dialogue murmurs hint at concession, laying bare future diplomatic hurdles.