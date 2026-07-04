Iran Mourns: Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral and the Aftermath of War
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians gathered in Tehran for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral, who was killed during recent U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. The state held mass processions as Khamenei’s successors, including his son, faced an uncertain future amid paused hostilities and potential diplomatic talks.
In a monumental display of public mourning, tens of thousands of Iranians thronged the streets of Tehran to pay their last respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader killed at the onset of the U.S.-Israeli conflict.
Black-clad mourners held portraits under the oppressive heat, echoing chants against America as they paraded in view of Khamenei's flag-adorned coffin. His son and successor, Mojtaba, remains unseen amidst swirling tensions.
Though a ceasefire promises potential economic reprieve, the nation's sense of betrayal runs deep, with officials vowing not to forget the blood spilt. Meanwhile, dialogue murmurs hint at concession, laying bare future diplomatic hurdles.