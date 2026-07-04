Record-Breaking Debut: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest International Cricketer
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at 15 years and 99 days, became India's youngest cricketer, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record. He received his cap before a T20 match against England, having impressed in the IPL with exceptional performances. Sooryavanshi debuted, scoring 14 runs, amid high expectations from fans and teammates.
India's cricket history witnessed a remarkable moment as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 15 years and 99 days, claimed the title of the youngest international cricketer, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.
Emerging as a promising talent, Sooryavanshi was included in India's T20 lineup, with accolades already earned in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he dazzled audiences with a quicksilver 35-ball century and another season as top run-scorer.
The teenager debuted against England, showing glimpses of his batting prowess as India’s strategy unfolded in Manchester. As expectations remain high, the cricketing fraternity watches his promising journey unfold.