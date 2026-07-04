Record-Breaking Debut: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest International Cricketer

India Batting Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Became The Youngest Player To Represent The Country After Receiving His Maiden International Cap Ahead Of Saturdays Twenty International Against England In Manchester

India's cricket history witnessed a remarkable moment as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 15 years and 99 days, claimed the title of the youngest international cricketer, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record.

Emerging as a promising talent, Sooryavanshi was included in India's T20 lineup, with accolades already earned in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he dazzled audiences with a quicksilver 35-ball century and another season as top run-scorer.

The teenager debuted against England, showing glimpses of his batting prowess as India’s strategy unfolded in Manchester. As expectations remain high, the cricketing fraternity watches his promising journey unfold.