Heroic Rescue: Indian Navy and Coast Guard Save Injured Sailor Amidst Adverse Weather

The Indian Coast Guard, working alongside the Navy, executed a daring rescue operation on Saturday, successfully airlifting a sailor with critical eye injuries from the crude oil vessel MT Desh Shakti, located off the Mumbai coast. This feat was accomplished despite formidable weather conditions.

A statement from the Coast Guard detailed their efforts, describing how the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai coordinated with the Navy to conduct the medical evacuation. Despite the adverse weather, the sailor was safely transferred from the vessel by an Indian Navy Seaking helicopter, illustrating seamless inter-agency cooperation.

The Western Naval Command highlighted the challenges overcome during the rescue, including poor visibility and turbulent seas, yet the helicopter team managed to stably evacuate the injured sailor using a rescue basket. The patient was transported ashore, ensuring prompt medical attention was administered.