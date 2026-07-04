Heroic Rescue: Indian Navy and Coast Guard Save Injured Sailor Amidst Adverse Weather

In a daring rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard, in collaboration with the Navy, saved a sailor with severe eye injuries from a vessel off Mumbai's coast. Despite challenging weather, the crew ensured a successful airlift, demonstrating unwavering dedication to maritime safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:14 IST
Heroic Rescue: Indian Navy and Coast Guard Save Injured Sailor Amidst Adverse Weather
Indian Navy helicopter airlifts injured sailor (Photo/@IndiaCoastGuard). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Indian Coast Guard, working alongside the Navy, executed a daring rescue operation on Saturday, successfully airlifting a sailor with critical eye injuries from the crude oil vessel MT Desh Shakti, located off the Mumbai coast. This feat was accomplished despite formidable weather conditions.

A statement from the Coast Guard detailed their efforts, describing how the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai coordinated with the Navy to conduct the medical evacuation. Despite the adverse weather, the sailor was safely transferred from the vessel by an Indian Navy Seaking helicopter, illustrating seamless inter-agency cooperation.

The Western Naval Command highlighted the challenges overcome during the rescue, including poor visibility and turbulent seas, yet the helicopter team managed to stably evacuate the injured sailor using a rescue basket. The patient was transported ashore, ensuring prompt medical attention was administered.

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