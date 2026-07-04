DRI Nabs Gold Smuggler at Mumbai Airport

DRI officers intercepted a female passenger from Dubai at Mumbai Airport, seizing 4 kg of gold hidden in her trousers. Valued at Rs 6 crore, the contraband led to her arrest under the Customs Act. Further investigations target a broader smuggling network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:40 IST
DRI Nabs Gold Smuggler at Mumbai Airport
DRI seized four foreign-marked gold bars from the passenger (Photo/ DRI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a recent operation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers, leveraging specific intelligence inputs, intercepted a female passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. Upon a thorough inspection of her baggage and personal belongings, officials discovered four foreign-marked gold bars, totaling 4,000 grams, concealed inside her trousers.

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 6 crore in the international market, was promptly confiscated, and the passenger was arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Authorities are continuing investigations to dismantle the broader smuggling network involved.

Previously, on July 1, DRI officers uncovered a separate Delhi-based gold smuggling syndicate, capturing nearly 9 kg of foreign-origin gold, 42 kg of silver, and significant amounts of currency. Eight individuals were arrested in connection to the operation, which utilized multiple carriers to evade detection.

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