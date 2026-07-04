DRI Nabs Gold Smuggler at Mumbai Airport

In a recent operation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers, leveraging specific intelligence inputs, intercepted a female passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. Upon a thorough inspection of her baggage and personal belongings, officials discovered four foreign-marked gold bars, totaling 4,000 grams, concealed inside her trousers.

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 6 crore in the international market, was promptly confiscated, and the passenger was arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Authorities are continuing investigations to dismantle the broader smuggling network involved.

Previously, on July 1, DRI officers uncovered a separate Delhi-based gold smuggling syndicate, capturing nearly 9 kg of foreign-origin gold, 42 kg of silver, and significant amounts of currency. Eight individuals were arrested in connection to the operation, which utilized multiple carriers to evade detection.