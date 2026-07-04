Argentina Edges Cape Verde in Thrilling World Cup Duel

Argentina Advanced To The World Cup Last With A Extratime Victory Over Cape Verde

Argentina's national football team secured a tense 3-2 victory over Cape Verde, advancing to the World Cup last 16. The reigning champions were challenged by the debutants, exposing potential vulnerabilities within the South American team.

Cape Verde made a valiant effort, coming from behind twice before Cristian Romero's decisive header, deflected by Diney Borges, clinched the win. Coach Lionel Scaloni's pre-match warnings about Cape Verde's threat proved accurate after their strong group stage performances.

Despite Lionel Messi's record-extending 20th World Cup goal, concerns remain over Argentina's defense, facing scrutiny as they prepare to meet Egypt. The team's resilience, however, guided them through a challenging encounter, with defenders Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero standing out after overcoming recent injuries.