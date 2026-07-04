Argentina Edges Cape Verde in Thrilling World Cup Duel

Argentina narrowly advanced to the World Cup last 16 with a 3-2 victory over debutant Cape Verde, exposing vulnerabilities in the champion squad. Despite Lionel Messi's landmark goal, Cape Verde's resilience pushed Argentina to the brink. Concerns now arise as they prepare to face Egypt in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentina Advanced To The World Cup Last With A Extratime Victory Over Cape Verde | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:31 IST
Argentina Edges Cape Verde in Thrilling World Cup Duel
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Argentina's national football team secured a tense 3-2 victory over Cape Verde, advancing to the World Cup last 16. The reigning champions were challenged by the debutants, exposing potential vulnerabilities within the South American team.

Cape Verde made a valiant effort, coming from behind twice before Cristian Romero's decisive header, deflected by Diney Borges, clinched the win. Coach Lionel Scaloni's pre-match warnings about Cape Verde's threat proved accurate after their strong group stage performances.

Despite Lionel Messi's record-extending 20th World Cup goal, concerns remain over Argentina's defense, facing scrutiny as they prepare to meet Egypt. The team's resilience, however, guided them through a challenging encounter, with defenders Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero standing out after overcoming recent injuries.

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