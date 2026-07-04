Tripura's Road Connectivity Gets ₹96.73 Crore Boost Under PMGSY-IV

₹96.73 crore has been sanctioned for rural road projects in West Tripura. The initiative, under PMGSY-IV, aims to enhance 74.51 km of road connectivity, benefiting 56 rural habitations. MP Biplab Kumar Deb credits the central and state government's commitment to infrastructure, anticipating socio-economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:42 IST
Tripura's Road Connectivity Gets ₹96.73 Crore Boost Under PMGSY-IV
West Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BJP's West Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb has hailed a significant milestone in rural infrastructure development, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Chief Minister Manik Saha for approving ₹96.73 crore for 56 rural road projects.

These projects, part of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV, Batch-I for 2026-27, aim to enhance 74.51 km of road connectivity, offering all-weather access to 56 rural habitations. Deb stated that improved roads will boost access to essential services and facilitate agricultural transport, fostering socio-economic growth in the region.

The MP applauded the Centre's focus on development and expressed confidence in continued progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, backed by state collaboration. This initiative marks a significant move towards better infrastructure in Tripura's underserved areas.

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