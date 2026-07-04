DOJ Urges Dismissal of Adani Case, Citing Weak Legal Grounds

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has requested a federal judge to permanently dismiss the criminal charges against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and others, asserting that the case "should never have been brought." According to the DOJ, the prosecution was weakened by its predominantly Indian context, arguing that it no longer served American judicial interests.

In a detailed submission to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, the DOJ explained that extensive reviews confirmed the decision to seek dismissal was clear-cut. It emphasized that the allegations were overwhelmingly connected to India, positing that India's internal systems are better suited to address such issues than U.S. prosecutors, thus preventing unnecessary diplomatic tensions and resource allocation.

The DOJ also noted that securities fraud charges against Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani lacked a valid legal basis, highlighting jurisdictional challenges under US law. The dismissal request was unrelated to prospective investments by the Adani Group in the US, according to statements from Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General R Trent McCotter, who firmly denied media speculation around the issue.