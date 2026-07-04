Injury Woes Reshape South Africa vs. England Rugby Clash

South Africa Captain Siya Kolisi Was Withdrawn From The Nations Championship Team For The Clash Against England On Saturday Just Minutes Before Kickoff Kolisi Suffered A Hamstring Injury In The Springboks Friday Captains Run But Was Given A Chance To Try And Prove His Fitness In The Warmup Before Saturdays Game

In a dramatic pre-match development, South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi was withdrawn from the lineup against England just moments before kickoff. Kolisi, who incurred a hamstring injury during the Springboks' captain's run, attempted to prove his fitness but was ultimately replaced.

Amidst these late adjustments, veteran lock Eben Etzebeth also sidelined after a training injury left him with concussion symptoms. Pieter-Steph du Toit assumed the captaincy, transitioning from the side of the scrum to the second row. Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers filled the vacant positions.

In parallel, England's squad announced a late alteration as George Furbank was removed due to appendicitis, with Marcus Smith stepping in as a replacement. This news further intensified the pre-match atmosphere between the two teams.