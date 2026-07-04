Injury Woes Reshape South Africa vs. England Rugby Clash
Siya Kolisi, South Africa's captain, was excluded from the Nations Championship game against England due to a hamstring injury and replaced by Pieter-Steph du Toit. Eben Etzebeth was also replaced after a concussion. England's George Furbank was substituted by Marcus Smith due to appendicitis.
In a dramatic pre-match development, South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi was withdrawn from the lineup against England just moments before kickoff. Kolisi, who incurred a hamstring injury during the Springboks' captain's run, attempted to prove his fitness but was ultimately replaced.
Amidst these late adjustments, veteran lock Eben Etzebeth also sidelined after a training injury left him with concussion symptoms. Pieter-Steph du Toit assumed the captaincy, transitioning from the side of the scrum to the second row. Cameron Hanekom and Paul de Villiers filled the vacant positions.
In parallel, England's squad announced a late alteration as George Furbank was removed due to appendicitis, with Marcus Smith stepping in as a replacement. This news further intensified the pre-match atmosphere between the two teams.
ALSO READ
-
eThekwini Urged to Cut Water Losses Instead of Building New Plants
-
North West Showcases Beekeeping Potential at National Bee Conference
-
South Africa Welcomes Growing Support for LGBTIQ+ Equality
-
KZN Premier Praises Peaceful Conduct During Immigration Protests
-
Kolisi Anticipates Epic Showdown as South Africa Prepares to Tackle England