Supreme Court Upholds Bombay HC Order to Remove Illegal Shivaji Statue

The Supreme Court refused to challenge the Bombay High Court's directive to remove a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji from Mormugao Port Authority land. The petition by local residents was withdrawn, granting them liberty to seek variance of the order. The installation was deemed a 'gross violation' of laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:30 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bombay HC Order to Remove Illegal Shivaji Statue
Supreme court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to remove a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the premises of the Mormugao Port Authority. This decision comes after the top court dismissed a petition challenging the High Court's order due to procedural grounds.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu declined the petitioners' plea, leading to its withdrawal. However, the petitioners were granted the liberty to approach the High Court again to request a variation in the order. The bench acknowledged concerns about procedural finality, with the High Court's decision criticized for executing final relief during interim proceedings.

The installation of the statue on Port Authority's territory was declared illegal, criticized for flouting local regulations. Despite repeated complaints by the Mormugao Port Authority and local authorities, the situation remained unresolved, allegedly due to local political influence. The Bombay High Court reprimanded the authorities for their inaction, emphasizing the law's integrity.

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