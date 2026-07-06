CBI Raids Expose Massive BRO Fund Misappropriation: 26 Locations Under Scrutiny

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at 26 different locations across 11 States and Union Territories, uncovering significant misappropriation of funds within the Border Road Organisation (BRO). The states involved in this massive operation include Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.

According to official statements, investigators have seized a range of incriminating documents and digital evidence as part of their ongoing probe. The investigation centers around unauthorized employment practices and fraudulent payment distributions in the BRO's Project Vijayak and Yojak in Ladakh.

The cases stem from the Ministry of Defence's complaints, prompted by an internal enquiry by the BRO's Technical Board of Officers. Multiple FIRs have named 10 officers, including those of the rank of Lt Col and Major, as well as engineers and private individuals, all accused of misdemeanors including forgery and bribery.