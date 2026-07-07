President Murmu Receives Credentials from Six New Envoys

The ceremony reflected India's continued engagement with countries across Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia through strengthened diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 00:28 IST
President Murmu Receives Credentials from Six New Envoys
Credential presentation ceremonies at Rashtrapati Bhavan are an important part of diplomatic protocol and reinforce India's commitment to maintaining strong international partnerships. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu formally received the credentials of six newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, marking the beginning of their diplomatic assignments in India. The ceremony reflected India's continued engagement with countries across Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia through strengthened diplomatic ties.

Six diplomats begin official missions in India

The credentials ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 6, where the President welcomed the representatives of Mozambique, Nicaragua, Suriname, the Gabonese Republic, Mongolia and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Presenting credentials to the President is a formal diplomatic tradition that signifies the official recognition of an envoy by the host nation, allowing them to carry out their responsibilities as the accredited representative of their respective governments. The ceremony marks the official commencement of each diplomat's tenure in India.

Envoys represent six partner nations

The diplomats who presented their credentials included:

  • Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique

  • Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua

  • Hanisha Jairam, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname

  • Aurelien-Marcel Mintsa Nguema, High Commissioner of the Gabonese Republic

  • Dr. Ulziit Luvsanjav, Ambassador of Mongolia

  • Peter Nicholas Symonette, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

Each envoy will work to strengthen bilateral cooperation with India in areas ranging from trade and investment to education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Ceremony reflects India's expanding global engagement

Credential presentation ceremonies at Rashtrapati Bhavan are an important part of diplomatic protocol and reinforce India's commitment to maintaining strong international partnerships. With the accreditation of these six envoys, India continues to deepen its diplomatic engagement across multiple regions while expanding cooperation with partner countries on issues of mutual interest.

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