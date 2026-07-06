CBI Crackdown: High-Profile Arrests in NHAI and Military Bribery Cases

The CBI has arrested a Project Director from NHAI, Shillong, alongside two others for demanding a Rs 12 lakh bribe. A separate arrest involved an Assistant Garrison Engineer in Manali over a Rs 93,000 bribe. Both cases resulted in the arrest of those involved and recovery of bribe money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:08 IST
CBI Crackdown: High-Profile Arrests in NHAI and Military Bribery Cases
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended the Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Shillong, along with two private individuals, amid an investigation into alleged bribery. The case was registered on July 1, following claims that the director sought a bribe of Rs 12 lakh to expedite an outstanding Rs 13.38 crore bill.

The public servant allegedly instructed the complainant to transfer Rs 4 lakh in advance through private intermediaries in Guwahati. Acting swiftly, the CBI orchestrated a sting operation, catching the intermediaries in the act of collecting the advance payment.

The probe led to the arrest of the NHAI official and the involved intermediaries, with further searches underway at their properties. In a related incident, the CBI arrested an Assistant Garrison Engineer from Manali for demanding Rs 93,000 to clear firm bills, recovering Rs 40,000 from the accused's home and confirming further cash finds.

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