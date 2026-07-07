Thrilling Showdowns: Wimbledon Quarter-Final Highlights

Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Fritz Beats Bublik Last Years Semifinalist Taylor Fritz Beat Th Seed Alexander Bublik To Reach The Last Eight Noskova Defeats Keys Ninth Seed Linda Noskova Beat Former Australian Open Champion Madison Keys To Reach Wimbledons Quarterfinals For The First Time Paolini Beats Eala World Number And Wimbledon Finalist Jasmine Paolini Ended Alexandra Ealas Trailblazing Wimbledon Campaign

Monday marked an exhilarating day at Wimbledon as players battled fiercely to secure spots in the quarter-finals. Taylor Fritz, last year's semi-finalist, triumphed over Alexander Bublik, while Czech sensation Linda Noskova stunned Madison Keys to advance further in the championship.

In the women's section, world number 17 Jasmine Paolini ended Alexandra Eala's promising run with a compelling victory. Meanwhile, Italian star Flavio Cobolli dominated against Alexander de Minaur, reaffirming his position in the quarter-finals for the second year in a row.

Under the sunny skies of the All England Club, players like Elise Mertens and Marta Kostyuk also showcased their prowess, propelling themselves with key victories. As the tournament progresses, the stage is set for high-intensity clashes and potential Wimbledon glory.