Ayodhya Embezzlement Probe: More Arrests Loom as SIT Uncovers Key Evidence

Ayodhya Police are escalating the investigation into the alleged embezzlement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, preparing to seek the custody of three additional suspects to deepen their probe. Authorities plan to approach the court for the custodial interrogation of Karunesh Pandey, Anukalp Mishra, and Lav Kush Mishra, sources say.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in a preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government, found substantial evidence of theft during donation counting at the temple. Probing CCTV footage, statement records, and banking documents, the SIT's inquiry highlights serious lapses in security protocols and potential collaboration between staff members.

CCTV recordings from late April to early June vividly depict employees hiding cash in clothing, and sometimes assisting others in doing so. This footage, documenting around 70 instances of suspicious activities, supports SIT claims of widespread theft. Due to missing older recordings, further incident details before April remain speculative.

The SIT report criticizes the Temple Trust for failing to enforce security protocols like biometric attendance and personal belongings restrictions. The investigation identifies six individuals, including Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav, as playing prominent roles in the embezzlement scheme.

In light of the ongoing investigation, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj has confirmed the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, marking significant leadership changes as the case unfolds.