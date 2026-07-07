Ayodhya Embezzlement Probe: More Arrests Loom as SIT Uncovers Key Evidence

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple embezzlement investigation intensifies as Ayodhya Police seek custody of more suspects. A preliminary SIT report reveals video evidence of theft during donation counting. Security lapses and unauthorized activities suggest extensive pilferage, prompting significant resignations and legal actions from the Trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:29 IST
Ayodhya Embezzlement Probe: More Arrests Loom as SIT Uncovers Key Evidence
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ayodhya Police are escalating the investigation into the alleged embezzlement at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, preparing to seek the custody of three additional suspects to deepen their probe. Authorities plan to approach the court for the custodial interrogation of Karunesh Pandey, Anukalp Mishra, and Lav Kush Mishra, sources say.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in a preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government, found substantial evidence of theft during donation counting at the temple. Probing CCTV footage, statement records, and banking documents, the SIT's inquiry highlights serious lapses in security protocols and potential collaboration between staff members.

CCTV recordings from late April to early June vividly depict employees hiding cash in clothing, and sometimes assisting others in doing so. This footage, documenting around 70 instances of suspicious activities, supports SIT claims of widespread theft. Due to missing older recordings, further incident details before April remain speculative.

The SIT report criticizes the Temple Trust for failing to enforce security protocols like biometric attendance and personal belongings restrictions. The investigation identifies six individuals, including Avinash Shukla and Manish Kumar Yadav, as playing prominent roles in the embezzlement scheme.

In light of the ongoing investigation, Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj has confirmed the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, marking significant leadership changes as the case unfolds.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026