UK's Financial Sector Needs Urgent Reform to Regain Global Edge, Says Report

A new report from the Boston Consulting Group warns that the UK’s financial services industry, despite its historic competitive strength, has faltered over the past 15 years and is in dire need of structural reform to reclaim its global position. While still ranking among the world's largest sectors, its contribution to the nation's economic prosperity has dwindled significantly.

The analysis reflects that superficial metrics conceal deeper issues, with the sector displaying consistent underperformance for over a decade. The once-thriving financial sector, which previously fueled lending, investment, and productivity growth, shows glaring signs of a broken system. BCG estimates the industry could have been 40% larger had it adhered to its pre-crisis growth path, contributing an extra £66 billion in output.

While the UK holds its place as the second-largest financial services exporter and has a robust fintech ecosystem, these assets haven't boosted domestic economic growth substantially. Issues such as stagnation in business lending, negative productivity rates, and decreased employment have plagued the sector since 2011. Furthermore, a steep decline in pension fund investments in UK equities hints at waning domestic capital formation.

BCG identifies key reasons for this decline, including over-cautious regulations, reduced business credit availability, technological underinvestment, and weak growth in fee-based income. Although post-financial crisis reforms have bolstered resilience, they have also stifled growth and innovation. The report suggests embedding artificial intelligence in financial services, enhancing credit flows via new lending mechanisms, establishing the UK as a leader in digital asset infrastructure, and fostering a new government-industry regulatory compact as essential steps forward.

The report emphasizes artificial intelligence not just as a tool for cost-efficiency but as a catalyst for revenue growth. It calls on firms to leverage AI for boosting customer engagement, refining lending processes, and creating new income sources.