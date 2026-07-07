NRL Breaks Records with Historic $5.3 Billion Media Rights Deal

The National Rugby League (NRL) has sealed a landmark A$5.3 billion agreement with Nine Entertainment, Foxtel, and Sky NZ, setting a new benchmark in Australian sports media rights. This seven-year deal spanning 2028-2034 eclipses the previous A$2 billion agreement, ensuring the NRL's dominance in the market.

"The deal future-proofs the game for everybody," declared NRL boss Peter V'landys at a press conference. He emphasized that the agreement provides a robust platform for growing the game both in Australia and internationally.

This historic deal places the NRL ahead of the Australian Football League's (AFL) A$4.5 billion media agreement, highlighting the fierce competition between these popular winter sports for fans and broadcast revenue. The NRL's aggressive expansion, with new franchises in key markets, underscores its ambition to maintain and expand its leadership.