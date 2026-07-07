Britain On Monday Imposed Sanctions On Two Russian Research Institutes And Senior Staff It Said Were Linked To Moscows Chemical Weapons Programme And Involved In Developing Toxins Used To Poison Russian Opposition Activist Alexei Navalny The Sanctions

On Monday, Britain announced sanctions against two Russian research institutes and their senior staff, accusing them of involvement in Moscow's chemical weapons program. These institutes are implicated in developing toxins used in poisoning Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, according to the British government.

The sanctions are part of Britain's efforts to expose and deter the use of chemical weapons by Russia ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. This action follows a similar move by the European Union. Navalny, who fell gravely ill in Siberia in 2020 after being poisoned with a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent, died in 2024 in another poisoning incident, allegedly involving the toxin Epibatidine.

Russian officials have consistently denied these accusations, labeling them as anti-Russian propaganda. The British government maintains that Russia's repeated use of chemical agents violates international law and poses a significant threat to global security, a statement echoed by Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.