Britain Sanctions Russian Institutes over Navalny Poisoning

Britain imposed sanctions on two Russian research institutes linked to Moscow's chemical weapons program, citing their role in developing toxins used on Alexei Navalny. The move precedes a NATO summit and follows EU sanctions. Russia denies the accusations, calling them unfounded slander.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain On Monday Imposed Sanctions On Two Russian Research Institutes And Senior Staff It Said Were Linked To Moscows Chemical Weapons Programme And Involved In Developing Toxins Used To Poison Russian Opposition Activist Alexei Navalny The Sanctions | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:19 IST
Britain Sanctions Russian Institutes over Navalny Poisoning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Britain announced sanctions against two Russian research institutes and their senior staff, accusing them of involvement in Moscow's chemical weapons program. These institutes are implicated in developing toxins used in poisoning Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, according to the British government.

The sanctions are part of Britain's efforts to expose and deter the use of chemical weapons by Russia ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara. This action follows a similar move by the European Union. Navalny, who fell gravely ill in Siberia in 2020 after being poisoned with a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent, died in 2024 in another poisoning incident, allegedly involving the toxin Epibatidine.

Russian officials have consistently denied these accusations, labeling them as anti-Russian propaganda. The British government maintains that Russia's repeated use of chemical agents violates international law and poses a significant threat to global security, a statement echoed by Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026