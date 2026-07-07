Tragic Endings: Young Women Found Dead in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

The discovery of a young woman's body in Bengaluru's Sankey Tank has raised suspicions of suicide. The victim, a student from Chikkabanavara, seemingly traveled alone to the lake at night, where she may have ended her life. Police have informed her family and are waiting for them to proceed with necessary formalities.

Sadashivanagar Police Station launched an immediate investigation upon receiving notification of the incident. Meanwhile, an entirely separate and no less tragic event unfolded in Hyderabad. There, a 26-year-old woman, identified as Renuka, was found dead by hanging in a hotel room.

Renuka had checked in at the establishment in Langer Houz alongside her boyfriend Farukh. The pair, who met six months prior in a local pub, had been in a relationship despite Renuka's ongoing separation from her husband. Before her death, Renuka video-called a friend, mentioning her upcoming birthday and implying a 'gift'. This culminated in her suspected suicide, prompting a deeper investigation into the circumstances leading up to her final actions.