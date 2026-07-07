U.S. and Europe to Collaborate on Missile Production Amid Rising Demands

The U.S. is negotiating with Germany and other European nations to co-produce Raytheon's AIM-120 AMRAAM and maintain Lockheed's PAC-3 Patriot missiles in Europe. This initiative aims to increase production capacity, responding to high demand in Ukraine. The agreement will be formalized at the NATO Industry Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Is In Talks With Germany And Other European Nations About Establishing Coproduction Of Raytheons Aim Amraam Missiles And A Maintenance Facility For Lockheeds Pac Patriot Missiles In Europe | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:19 IST
U.S. and Europe to Collaborate on Missile Production Amid Rising Demands
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The United States is in discussions with Germany and several European countries to establish a joint production venture for Raytheon's AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles. Additionally, they plan to set up a facility for maintaining Lockheed's PAC-3 Patriot missiles in Europe, according to an anonymous source.

If realized, these projects could help increase production capacity at Raytheon and Lockheed Martin's American factories. This strategic move aims to meet the burgeoning demand amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine. Agreements are expected to be signed during the NATO Industry Forum at the military alliance's Ankara summit.

The demand for PAC-3 and AIM-120C-8 missiles has surged, largely driven by their use in Ukraine's defense against Russia. Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized European allies for over-relying on the U.S. for security and pushed for increased defense spending. His decision to invoke the Defense Production Act highlights American concerns over production capacity in light of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

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