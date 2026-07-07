Tragic Collision on NH-30 Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh

An SUV crash on National Highway-30 in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district resulted in five fatalities and one critical injury, all from the same family. The accident occurred near Rigra village as they returned from a birthday party, with police and locals working hard to recover the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:48 IST
Tragic Collision on NH-30 Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on National Highway-30 in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district has claimed the lives of five family members and left another critically injured. The collision occurred near Rigra village when the SUV they were traveling in crashed into a truck. Police reported that the tragedy unfolded as the family was returning from a birthday celebration.

Upon receiving the distress call, police and local residents rushed to the scene, launching a painstaking effort to extract the victims from the severely mangled vehicle. The impact was so intense that it required significant manpower to retrieve the bodies. Nadan Dehat police station's officer-in-charge, Panchraj Singh, revealed that the SUV driver lost control, leading to the fatal collision.

The deceased have been identified as Ankur Patel (39), Mridul Patel (32), Vijay Patel (32), Harishankar Patel (28), all from Tanaja village, and Sanjeev Patel (23) from Narora village. An additional passenger is receiving medical treatment for serious injuries, adding to the deep sorrow affecting the family and community.

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