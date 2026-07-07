Le Pen's Political Future in Limbo: French Court Decides on Election Ban Appeal

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French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is at a critical junction in her political career as a Paris court is set to deliver a verdict on her appeal against an election ban. The ban was imposed following her conviction for misusing European funds, a case that has significant implications for her potential presidential run in 2027.

The controversy centers around allegations that Le Pen misappropriated European Parliament funds intended for parliamentary assistants, instead using them to benefit her political party. Following an investigation that spanned several years, a Paris court in 2025 found her guilty, leading to a five-year ban from public office and a prison sentence.

Le Pen has consistently denied wrongdoing, describing the accusations as politically motivated. Her appeal seeks to overturn the ruling, thereby allowing her a chance to run for president. However, should the appeal fail and the court upholds the ban, it would mark a significant shift in France's political landscape, potentially paving the way for a new candidate from her party.