India-Indonesia Forge Historic Tech & Education Alliance

In a monumental stride towards strengthening bilateral relations, India and Indonesia have signed a series of pivotal agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in technology and education. The initiatives announced on Tuesday are expected to empower the youthful demographics of both countries, focusing on fields such as artificial intelligence and space exploration.

During a joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the demographic and technological synergies that are at the core of this modern partnership. Modi emphasized, "We will share best practices in sustainable farming and agro-technology. As the 21st century is propelled by technology, both India and Indonesia boast a young, tech-savvy population." The talks resulted in actionable frameworks to harness digital fluency through institutional collaborations and public platforms.

Prime Minister Modi elaborated on the strategic agreements, noting, "We have signed a crucial pact to elevate technological cooperation among our youth in AI, telecommunications, and digital infrastructure. We've also committed to enhancing startup collaboration." The opening of an IIM Bangalore campus in Indonesia is a key highlight, expected to benefit the wider ASEAN region. Modi further indicated ongoing partnerships in space research, marking a continuation of their longstanding collaboration.

Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome in Jakarta, marking the start of his official visit. The event featured horse-mounted guards, a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and cultural performances. This visit is pivotal for executing India's broader geopolitical goals, as outlined by Modi before his departure, including reinforcing the Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy. His schedule also includes interactions with the Indian diaspora and cultural visits, reinforcing grassroots ties.