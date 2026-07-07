Tragic Road Accidents Claim Two Lives in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

A scooty rider, Deepak, succumbed to injuries after being hit by a Mercedes near Jahangirpuri Bus Stand, Delhi, while a passenger bus-tractor collision in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, claimed one life with several injured. Authorities have undertaken investigations and are ensuring medical aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:02 IST
Tragic Road Accidents Claim Two Lives in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh
The car that caused the accident seized by Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident occurred near Jahangirpuri Bus Stand in Delhi, resulting in the death of a man named Deepak, police revealed on Tuesday. The incident happened when a Mercedes hit Deepak's scooty, leading to severe injuries and his subsequent death at BJRM Hospital.

The police investigation uncovered that Ansh Pratap Singh was driving the Mercedes at the time of the accident. After tracing the vehicle, authorities issued a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act and apprehended Singh. An FIR has been filed at Jahangirpuri Police Station, and further inquiries continue.

In a separate incident, a road accident in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, involved a passenger bus and a tractor-trolley, resulting in one fatality. The tractor's driver died, while several others were injured. Local emergency services swiftly responded, ensuring the injured received medical treatment. Officials, including District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi, confirmed the accident details and are overseeing the victims' medical care.

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