Gujarat High Court Affirms Convictions in 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts

The Gujarat High Court upheld the sentences of convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, where 38 were sentenced to death and 11 to life imprisonment. The terror event by HuJI killed 56 and injured over 200. Concurrent investigations are ongoing in a related Red Fort blast case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:08 IST
Gujarat High Court Affirms Convictions in 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts
Gujarat High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial decision, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday upheld the sentences handed to all convicts in the high-profile 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case. This verdict comes after appeals were filed challenging a special court's 2022 decision, which imposed death sentences on 38 individuals and life imprisonment on 11 others.

The 2008 coordinated terror attack saw 21 bomb blasts erupt across 20 locations in Ahmedabad within 70 minutes, resulting in 56 deaths and injuries to more than 200 people. The Islamic terror group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI) claimed responsibility for this heinous attack that sent shockwaves across the nation.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues to probe the related Red Fort blast incident, presenting forensic evidence concerning the deceased's remains. The judicial proceedings involve nine accused, with further developments expected in mid-July as investigations proceed with additional charge sheets and judicial custody extensions.

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