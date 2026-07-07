SpaceX Soars into Nasdaq 100: A New Era in Tech Stocks

Spacexs Addition To The Nasdaq On Tuesday Is Expected To Unleash Billions In Passive Buying

In a landmark move, SpaceX has joined the prestigious Nasdaq 100 index just 15 days after its stock market debut, spurring expectations of billions in passive investment inflows. This rapid inclusion, driven by Nasdaq's updated rules, is set to fuel demand from index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the widely-tracked benchmark.

As brokerages initiate coverage, reports suggest a broadly positive outlook on SpaceX's value, estimating a draw of $4.3 billion in passive inflows. Notably, Wall Street heavyweights like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have given the company top ratings, with predictions of substantial growth in the AI and space connectivity sectors.

Despite some skepticism, notably from analysts at Morningstar highlighting uncertainties within SpaceX's ambitious AI endeavors, the company's market cap stands at an impressive $2.1 trillion. Investors remain optimistic about SpaceX's potential to revolutionize AI infrastructure while securing its dominance in satellite communications through projects like Starship and Starlink.