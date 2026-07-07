SpaceX Soars into Nasdaq 100: A New Era in Tech Stocks

SpaceX's swift addition to the Nasdaq 100 is anticipated to stimulate billions in passive investments as brokerages commence coverage with positive forecasts. The inclusion just 15 days post-IPO marks a pivotal moment, enhancing demand from index funds and ETFs. Analysts eye immense growth potential across AI and space sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spacexs Addition To The Nasdaq On Tuesday Is Expected To Unleash Billions In Passive Buying | Updated: 07-07-2026 13:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 13:22 IST
SpaceX Soars into Nasdaq 100: A New Era in Tech Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark move, SpaceX has joined the prestigious Nasdaq 100 index just 15 days after its stock market debut, spurring expectations of billions in passive investment inflows. This rapid inclusion, driven by Nasdaq's updated rules, is set to fuel demand from index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to the widely-tracked benchmark.

As brokerages initiate coverage, reports suggest a broadly positive outlook on SpaceX's value, estimating a draw of $4.3 billion in passive inflows. Notably, Wall Street heavyweights like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have given the company top ratings, with predictions of substantial growth in the AI and space connectivity sectors.

Despite some skepticism, notably from analysts at Morningstar highlighting uncertainties within SpaceX's ambitious AI endeavors, the company's market cap stands at an impressive $2.1 trillion. Investors remain optimistic about SpaceX's potential to revolutionize AI infrastructure while securing its dominance in satellite communications through projects like Starship and Starlink.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026