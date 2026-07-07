Urgent Response to Wayanad Landslide After Torrential Rains

Amidst torrential rains in Kerala, Chief Minister VD Satheeshan held an urgent meeting on Tuesday to address the emergency spawned by a landslide in Wayanad. The CM directed Minister T Siddique to spearhead rescue and relief efforts, alongside Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar, ensuring on-ground monitoring of the situation.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) reported that debris from a tunnel construction site collapsed due to the relentless rainfall, injuring five individuals. All injured have been hospitalized, with no fatalities reported. Swift action from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been initiated, with teams being dispatched to the affected area.

During a telephonic briefing with the Wayanad District Collector, CM Satheeshan coordinated ongoing efforts. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode, anticipating severe rainfall. Simultaneously, parts of Kannur, Kasaragod, and Malappuram may also see heavy rain. Overall, conditions are set to ease after July 10.