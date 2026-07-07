Planting Birthdays: Assam's Green Revolution Begins

A simple birthday celebration in Assam turned into the genesis of a significant environmental movement as two-year-old Bhaswika Talukdar marked her special day by planting a sapling. This event was the inaugural moment for the 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' initiative at Topatoli in Sonapur, Kamrup district, Assam.

Assam's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, officiated the ceremony, launching a unique effort to convert birthdays into moments of ecological significance. This initiative is set to evolve into the establishment of dedicated gardens across all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state, providing citizens with public spaces to participate in afforestation on personal milestones.

Minister Mallabaruah emphasized that this scheme not only supports the department's broader afforestation goals but also allows citizens to forge personal ties with the environment. He highlighted the initiative's potential to create lasting memories and cultivate a sense of responsibility, with the Forest Department ensuring the maintenance and survival of these planted trees.