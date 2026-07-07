Planting Birthdays: Assam's Green Revolution Begins

A birthday celebration by a two-year-old in Assam sparked the 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' initiative, encouraging citizens to plant trees on their birthdays. This initiative, inaugurated by Environment Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, aims to foster a deeper public connection to environmental conservation across Assam's 126 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:50 IST
Planting Birthdays: Assam's Green Revolution Begins
Assam Forest and Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A simple birthday celebration in Assam turned into the genesis of a significant environmental movement as two-year-old Bhaswika Talukdar marked her special day by planting a sapling. This event was the inaugural moment for the 'Janmadin Seuj Shapat Udyan' initiative at Topatoli in Sonapur, Kamrup district, Assam.

Assam's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, officiated the ceremony, launching a unique effort to convert birthdays into moments of ecological significance. This initiative is set to evolve into the establishment of dedicated gardens across all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state, providing citizens with public spaces to participate in afforestation on personal milestones.

Minister Mallabaruah emphasized that this scheme not only supports the department's broader afforestation goals but also allows citizens to forge personal ties with the environment. He highlighted the initiative's potential to create lasting memories and cultivate a sense of responsibility, with the Forest Department ensuring the maintenance and survival of these planted trees.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026