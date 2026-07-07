Tigress Relocation: A Triumph for Wildlife Management at Pench Tiger Reserve

The Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) made a strategic move on Tuesday, successfully rescuing and releasing a female tiger named TUI-21. This decision followed her repeated excursions into populated areas where she was responsible for multiple cattle kills, heightening concerns of human-wildlife conflict.

Officials captured the tigress from the Usripar beat in the Pauni UC range as a preemptive action to prevent possible human attacks and reduce further conflict. After her rescue, veterinarians concluded she was in excellent health and fit for release, following National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

TUI-21 was relocated to the core area of the Sillari range, far from human habitation, under the watchful eye of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) M.S. Reddy and other top officials. The successful field operation, led by Assistant Conservator of Forests Pooja Limbgaonkar, underscores the reserve's ongoing efforts to balance wildlife safety and community protection through scientific conflict management strategies.