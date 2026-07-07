Maharashtra's Climate Advisory: Farmers Urged to Adapt Amid Decline in Rainfall

Amid expected decrease in rainfall across Maharashtra, the Chief Minister's Office advises farmers to align agricultural activities with the weather conditions. While some regions experience heavy rains, others face below-average rainfall. Urban planners adjust city structures for flood prevention as unique citizen actions emerge in response to flooding and waterlogging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:10 IST
Maharashtra's Climate Advisory: Farmers Urged to Adapt Amid Decline in Rainfall
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office has issued a crucial advisory to farmers across the state, emphasizing the need to plan their agricultural activities in accordance with a significant drop in rainfall expected from July 8. Despite heavy rains initially in Mumbai and Western Maharashtra, many parts of the state have reported below-average precipitation.

The rainfall deficit is particularly concerning in regions like Khandesh, Central Maharashtra, and parts of Western Vidarbha and Marathwada. The India Meteorological Department forecasts a continued decrease in rainfall for the next 10 days, accompanied by potential rises in maximum temperatures, posing challenges for agriculture.

In addition to agricultural concerns, urban challenges arise with waterlogging and infrastructure strains. Notably, a bridge in Nashik suffered damage amid heavy rains, prompting administrative response. Uniquely, in Mumbai, a local dressed as Spider-Man is taking direct action to alleviate waterlogging issues, embodying a citizen-driven effort in times of crisis.

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