India's Refining Revolution: A New Era in Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates India's ascent as a global refining leader. The new Rajasthan refinery can outbuild landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or Burj Khalifa, showcasing India's energy triumph. Social security schemes and geo-political bonds with Indonesia also highlighted in his recent address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:16 IST
India's Refining Revolution: A New Era in Energy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded India's swift progress across various sectors, emphasizing the significance of the newly inaugurated refinery in Rajasthan. Speaking on Tuesday, Modi highlighted the monumental scale of materials used, revealing that the steel employed could construct 40 new Eiffel Towers or five Burj Khalifas. The extensive cabling could encircle the Earth twice, underscoring India's position as one of the top four global leaders in refining capacity.

The Prime Minister highlighted the strategic importance of the refinery, developed jointly by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan. The 9 MMTPA complex integrates both refining and petrochemical production with a formidable petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. Established with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore, the facility aligns with global benchmarks, boasting a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and exceeding petrochemical yields of 26%.

A key element of Modi's address also focused on India's bilateral ties with Indonesia, where he cited the shared heritage and cultural connections between the two nations. In addition, he highlighted India's pivotal financial safety nets, such as the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, which aim to bolster socio-economic security.

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