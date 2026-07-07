India Opts to Bowl in Thrilling T20I Showdown at Trent Bridge

In a strategic decision made at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in the crucial third T20I of the five-match series against England. Aiming to bounce back from a narrow defeat in the previous match, India finds themselves trailing 1-0, with the series opener having ended inconclusively.

Addressing the decision at the toss presentation, Iyer expressed confidence in his bowling unit, brushing off the previous loss as a minor setback. He announced one change to the playing XI, with Prince Yadav coming in for Ravi Bishnoi. "We're going to bowl first," Iyer stated. "That last defeat was just a hiccup, and it’s important to support our bowlers. Prince Yadav replaces Bishy (Bishnoi)."

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Brook admitted he would have chosen to bat had he won the toss. Praising his team's all-around performance in the previous encounter, Brook underscored their exceptional fielding, bowling, and batting prowess. "We weren't totally decisive, but I'm glad I lost the toss," Brook said. "It was a great team effort, and every match against India is significant. We aim to continue our winning momentum."