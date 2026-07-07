India's Aviation Sector Soars: Passenger Growth and Operational Efficiency Highlighted

In the first five months of 2026, India's domestic airlines transported 729.40 lakh passengers, revealing a modest growth of 1.91% from the previous year. Notably, May witnessed a significant month-on-month surge of 9.49% with 153.90 lakh passengers taking to the skies. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IndiGo maintained its dominant position, capturing a substantial 64.9% share of the market by ferrying 99.91 lakh passengers during the month. Air India Group followed with a 25.6% share, while Akasa Air secured 5.8%, amongst other carriers like SpiceJet and Alliance Air.

The operational performance in May was noteworthy, exhibiting high levels of efficiency across the industry. Akasa Air led with a passenger load factor of 92.5%, trailed by SpiceJet at 87.4% and IndiGo at 86.4%. The Air India Group followed at 83.5%, according to the MoCA report. Despite this efficiency, the overall cancellation rate was minimal, standing at 0.55%, with Akasa Air recording the lowest at 0.14%. Most cancellations result from technical and operational challenges, rather than weather conditions.

Air traffic punctuality revealed disparities across key airports such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Among major carriers, IndiGo achieved the highest on-time performance (OTP) at 82.8%, whereas SpiceJet fell significantly behind at 26.5%. Meanwhile, Chennai led airport punctuality with a 92.2% OTP. Although 1.56% of flights were delayed over two hours, SpiceJet reported a higher associated rate of 15.75%. Passenger complaints were primarily about baggage and flight issues, but 99.8% of the recorded grievances were resolved, reflecting improved operational protocols.