Family Secrets Unveiled: Mother and Son Arrested in Daughter's Murder Case

In Indore, a mother and her son have been arrested for allegedly murdering a young woman, initially misrepresented as a suicide. Investigations revealed inconsistencies in the family's story, uncovering that the victim died from a head injury during a family dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:56 IST
Family Secrets Unveiled: Mother and Son Arrested in Daughter's Murder Case
Indore: ACP Rubina Mijwani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking turn of events unfolded in Indore district when a mother and her son were arrested for allegedly murdering a young woman, initially believed to be a case of suicide. The incident came to light after a thorough police investigation exposed crucial inconsistencies in the family's original account of the tragedy.

The deceased, Jyoti Agrawal, was found dead on April 2 in Indore's Hira Nagar area. The family had claimed she took poison following a dispute over meeting a friend. However, police unearthed a different narrative. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rubina Mijwani confirmed that forensic evidence and post-mortem reports revealed Jyoti died from a head injury, rather than poisoning.

Delving deeper into the investigation, law enforcement found that Jyoti’s brother allegedly inflicted the fatal injuries during a heated altercation. In addition to witness testimonies, the absence of CCTV footage from the house and suspiciously clean recording equipment pointed to concealed evidence. These disturbing findings led to the arrest of Jyoti's mother, Sheetal Agrawal, and brother, Prakash Agrawal. Further inquiries are now underway under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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