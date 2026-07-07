Heavy Rains Prompt School Closures: Regions on High Alert

Amid persistent heavy rains, authorities have declared holidays for educational institutions in several districts, including Belagavi and Shivamogga, to ensure student safety. With continuous downpours causing waterlogging and damages, officials emphasize precautionary measures. Relief efforts are underway, and residents urge government intervention for long-term solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:58 IST
Heavy Rains Prompt School Closures: Regions on High Alert
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to ongoing torrential rains, authorities in Belagavi and Shivamogga districts have announced holidays for schools and Anganwadi centers, effective Wednesday, July 8. District Collector Mohammad Roshan emphasized this decision as a safety precaution amid flooding in low-lying areas, affecting students' commute and safety.

For over a month, relentless rainfall has battered regions including Khanna Pura, prompting school closures to protect children. Similar measures have been implemented in Hosanagar and Sagar taluks due to heavy rains. The district administration is prioritizing student welfare, despite challenges posed by inclement weather.

The persistent deluge led to infrastructural damages, with reports of roof collapses in Sagar. Authorities in Maharashtra are also on alert, with work-from-home advisories and disaster relief efforts in place following an 'Orange Alert' by the IMD. Residents impacted by the continuous rains call for urgent government action to address infrastructure vulnerabilities.

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