Historic Resolution of the Narmada River Dispute: States Unite

In a groundbreaking development, the protracted dispute over the Narmada River project has been amicably resolved with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra signing an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This agreement, reached in the nation's capital, settles the longstanding issue of pending payments among the Narmada Award beneficiary states.

The Ministry of Home Affairs described the agreement as a landmark achievement in resolving cost-sharing disputes tied to the Sardar Sarovar Project. The resolution was forged through a one-time settlement, with Shah lauding the cooperative spirit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing efforts in water security and federal cooperation.

Shah commended the double-engine government model for fostering understanding and accelerating conflict resolution nationwide, including in water-related disputes. He highlighted the benefits realized by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan from the Narmada Project, noting the transformative impact on lands and farmer fortunes, particularly in Rajasthan. This agreement signifies a stride towards cooperative federalism, benefiting the wider Indian populace, especially farmers.