Historic Resolution of the Narmada River Dispute: States Unite

In a landmark agreement, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra resolved long-standing disputes over the Narmada Project under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The states agreed on a one-time settlement for pending payments, marking a significant step in cooperative federalism for India's water sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:02 IST
Historic Resolution of the Narmada River Dispute: States Unite
A view of the Narmada River (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, the protracted dispute over the Narmada River project has been amicably resolved with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra signing an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This agreement, reached in the nation's capital, settles the longstanding issue of pending payments among the Narmada Award beneficiary states.

The Ministry of Home Affairs described the agreement as a landmark achievement in resolving cost-sharing disputes tied to the Sardar Sarovar Project. The resolution was forged through a one-time settlement, with Shah lauding the cooperative spirit under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing efforts in water security and federal cooperation.

Shah commended the double-engine government model for fostering understanding and accelerating conflict resolution nationwide, including in water-related disputes. He highlighted the benefits realized by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan from the Narmada Project, noting the transformative impact on lands and farmer fortunes, particularly in Rajasthan. This agreement signifies a stride towards cooperative federalism, benefiting the wider Indian populace, especially farmers.

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