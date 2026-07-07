Gujarat Steps Forward in Bid for Commonwealth Games 2030

Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi announces the arrival of Commonwealth representatives in Ahmedabad for discussions on hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030. Collaboration between Indian and Commonwealth officials is underway with future visits to Glasgow planned for a flag exchange ceremony, highlighting Gujarat's commitment to global sports events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:31 IST
Gujarat Steps Forward in Bid for Commonwealth Games 2030
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move towards bidding for the Commonwealth Games 2030, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that representatives from the Commonwealth have arrived in Ahmedabad. The focus is on ongoing discussions with Indian and Gujarat teams about preparations for hosting the esteemed event.

Sanghavi shared that a meeting of the proposed Board of Directors of the Organising Company was held to outline the roadmap and collaborative efforts necessary for the event's success. He emphasized the potential for creating top-tier sporting infrastructure and opportunities for athletes in Gujarat.

Craig Phillips AM, Regional Vice President of the Oceania Commonwealth Games Federation, highlighted the logistical and coordinative roles of the Organising Company. While current sports venues are commendable, he stressed the importance of timely organization and infrastructure development to ensure the games' success.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026