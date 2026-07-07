Gujarat Steps Forward in Bid for Commonwealth Games 2030

In a significant move towards bidding for the Commonwealth Games 2030, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that representatives from the Commonwealth have arrived in Ahmedabad. The focus is on ongoing discussions with Indian and Gujarat teams about preparations for hosting the esteemed event.

Sanghavi shared that a meeting of the proposed Board of Directors of the Organising Company was held to outline the roadmap and collaborative efforts necessary for the event's success. He emphasized the potential for creating top-tier sporting infrastructure and opportunities for athletes in Gujarat.

Craig Phillips AM, Regional Vice President of the Oceania Commonwealth Games Federation, highlighted the logistical and coordinative roles of the Organising Company. While current sports venues are commendable, he stressed the importance of timely organization and infrastructure development to ensure the games' success.