APEX's Groundbreaking Investment in Women's Football League

Sports Investment Firm Apex Announced On Tuesday That It Had Taken Up A Partnership And Strategic Stake With Canadas First Professional Womens Football League

APEX, a sports investment firm, announced a partnership and strategic stake in Canada's first professional Women's Football League, Northern Super League (NSL), marking the world's first private equity investment in a women's football league.

The firm will invest CAD 30 million, approximately USD 21 million, to enhance growth in areas such as commercial operation and digital innovation. Antonio Cacorino, Founder & CEO of APEX, expressed confidence in the league's potential to unlock significant long-term value.

Featuring six clubs, NSL completed its first season, with Vancouver Rise FC securing the inaugural title. The league generated over CAD 30 million in revenue before media rights monetization, highlighting substantial demand for women's professional football in Canada.