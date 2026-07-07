APEX's Groundbreaking Investment in Women's Football League

APEX investment firm partners with Northern Super League, the first professional women's football league in Canada, marking a milestone as the first private equity investment in a women’s league worldwide. With a CAD 30 million investment, APEX aims to boost growth in commercial operations and digital innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sports Investment Firm Apex Announced On Tuesday That It Had Taken Up A Partnership And Strategic Stake With Canadas First Professional Womens Football League | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:34 IST
APEX's Groundbreaking Investment in Women's Football League
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APEX, a sports investment firm, announced a partnership and strategic stake in Canada's first professional Women's Football League, Northern Super League (NSL), marking the world's first private equity investment in a women's football league.

The firm will invest CAD 30 million, approximately USD 21 million, to enhance growth in areas such as commercial operation and digital innovation. Antonio Cacorino, Founder & CEO of APEX, expressed confidence in the league's potential to unlock significant long-term value.

Featuring six clubs, NSL completed its first season, with Vancouver Rise FC securing the inaugural title. The league generated over CAD 30 million in revenue before media rights monetization, highlighting substantial demand for women's professional football in Canada.

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