Bernie Sanders Urges Maine's Democratic Nominee to Withdraw Amid Assault Allegations

Senator Bernie Sanders has urged Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner to withdraw from the race in Maine after a serious sexual assault allegation emerged. Platner, who denies the accusation, risks losing support from Democrats and super PACs if he remains. With a tough Senate battle ahead, the party faces a significant challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Senator Bernie Sanders On Tuesday Urged Maines Embattled Democratic Senate Nominee Graham Platner To End His Campaign Following A Sexual Assault Allegation On Monday That Platner Has Denied I Have Spoken With Graham Platner About The Best Path Forward For Maine | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:54 IST
Bernie Sanders Urges Maine's Democratic Nominee to Withdraw Amid Assault Allegations

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has called for Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate nominee in Maine, to end his campaign following an allegation of sexual assault that Platner has denied.

The Vermont independent, a major supporter of Platner, joined growing Democratic opposition, warning Platner's candidacy could jeopardize vital support in the upcoming election. If Platner remains, Senate Democratic leaders and allied super PACs have signaled they won't invest in the crucial battleground state, making the path to a Senate majority more difficult for Democrats.

With the deadline for Platner's potential replacement approaching, Democrats are exploring alternatives, as Republican Senator Susan Collins, with robust financial backing, prepares for a formidable re-election campaign. The allegation’s fallout and its impact on the Democratic strategy will be pivotal in Maine's political landscape.

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