A Solemn Farewell: Ayatollah Khamenei's Final Journey to Najaf

The coffin of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, arrived in Najaf, Iraq, where it was received by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and key officials for upcoming funeral ceremonies. Large public mourning events are anticipated to take place, involving high-profile political and religious figures from both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Coffin Of Irans Slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Arrived In Iraqs Holy City Of Najaf On Tuesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 00:01 IST
A Solemn Farewell: Ayatollah Khamenei's Final Journey to Najaf
Ayatollah Khamenei

The coffin of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reached the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, on Tuesday. It was received by Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi alongside prominent officials ahead of significant funeral ceremonies, according to reports from Iraqi state TV.

The official reception at Najaf International Airport was marked by the presence of Iraq's political leaders and Shi’ite religious figures. The coffin is set to be paraded through the city amidst public mourning events, anticipated to attract massive crowds on Wednesday.

Among the dignitaries attending the ceremonies was Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who joined Iraqi political leaders and Shi’ite religious figures in the city of Najaf to honor the late leader.

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